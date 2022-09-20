Robinson plc (RBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Robinson Stock Performance

Robinson stock opened at GBX 80 ($0.97) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 81.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 81.36. The company has a market cap of £13.40 million and a P/E ratio of 425.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Robinson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 71 ($0.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 102.75 ($1.24).

Robinson Company Profile

Robinson plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Poland, Denmark, and internationally. The company provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; and various jars.

