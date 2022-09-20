Robinson plc (RBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Robinson Stock Performance
Robinson stock opened at GBX 80 ($0.97) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 81.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 81.36. The company has a market cap of £13.40 million and a P/E ratio of 425.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Robinson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 71 ($0.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 102.75 ($1.24).
Robinson Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Robinson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.