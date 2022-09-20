Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

ENX opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $12.93.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENX. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $871,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 227.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 48,317 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 373,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 36,797 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at $90,000.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

