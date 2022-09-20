Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0356 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of EVM opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $12.11.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
