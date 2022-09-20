Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of EFT opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,408,000 after acquiring an additional 200,408 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $413,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

