Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of EFT opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.44.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
