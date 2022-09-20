Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 722,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 35,188 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 585,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 30,479 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 24.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 23,562 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 15.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $176,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

