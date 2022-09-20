Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETJ. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 868,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 124,935 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 41,207 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

