Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $10.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 111,915 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,175,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after acquiring an additional 100,322 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 801,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,781,000 after buying an additional 34,754 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.