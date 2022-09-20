Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $10.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
