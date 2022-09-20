Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 30th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETX opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

