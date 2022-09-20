Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of EVG stock opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $14.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97.
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
