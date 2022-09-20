Videndum Plc (VID) to Issue Dividend of GBX 15 on October 28th

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Videndum Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON VID opened at GBX 1,394 ($16.84) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Videndum has a 12 month low of GBX 1,202 ($14.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,556 ($18.80). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,374.74. The company has a market cap of £644.77 million and a P/E ratio of 2,400.00.

Get Videndum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Erika Schraner acquired 3,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,453 ($17.56) per share, with a total value of £55,286.65 ($66,803.59).

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Videndum

Several research analysts have recently commented on VID shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Videndum from GBX 1,590 ($19.21) to GBX 1,735 ($20.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Videndum in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.