Exane Derivatives Invests $196,000 in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth $5,382,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth $1,718,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth $215,000. Coann Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth $9,041,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 116.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Spire Stock Performance

Spire stock opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.19 and a 200-day moving average of $73.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.31. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $79.24.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Spire had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

