Kwmg LLC Sells 187 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kwmg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $187.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.52. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

