Kwmg LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Kwmg LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS MEAR opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $50.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.74.

