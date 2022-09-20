Kwmg LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kwmg LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,835,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 43,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 252,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.68 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.48 and a 1-year high of $116.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.82 and its 200 day moving average is $103.14.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

