Exane Derivatives Purchases 427 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Oshkosh were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,108,000 after buying an additional 1,189,732 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 58.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,094,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,775,000 after buying an additional 770,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 209.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,955,000 after buying an additional 523,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 201.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,064,000 after buying an additional 192,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,423,000 after buying an additional 168,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.73. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $76.70 and a 52-week high of $125.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 83.62%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

