Exane Derivatives Has $192,000 Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,848,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,121,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,790,000 after purchasing an additional 165,195 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at $110,931,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,490,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,931,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SBAC opened at $311.62 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $286.41 and a 12-month high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 96.48 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.99.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.67.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

