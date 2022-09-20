Medtronic plc (MDT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on October 14th

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Medtronic has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years. Medtronic has a payout ratio of 49.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Medtronic to earn $5.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $89.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.97. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $85.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

