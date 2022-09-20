Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) Declares GBX 2.30 Dividend

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Essentra Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Essentra stock opened at GBX 191.60 ($2.32) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £578.04 million and a PE ratio of 6,360.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 226.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 275.43. Essentra has a 52-week low of GBX 189.40 ($2.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 366 ($4.42).

Get Essentra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Essentra from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 310 ($3.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

About Essentra

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.