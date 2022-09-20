Thungela Resources Limited (TGA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 300.02 on October 10th

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 300.02 ($3.63) per share on Monday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Thungela Resources’s previous dividend of $91.53. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Thungela Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON:TGA opened at GBX 1,833.39 ($22.15) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,529.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,289.05. The firm has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 296.91. Thungela Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 267.05 ($3.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,882 ($22.74). The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) price target on shares of Thungela Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Thungela Resources Company Profile

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. The company owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from seven mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

