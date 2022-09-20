Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (TEAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.54.

Institutional Trading of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 32,140 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 675.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 52,532 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

