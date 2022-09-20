Fidelity European Trust PLC (FEV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.08 on October 28th

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.08 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Fidelity European Trust Stock Performance

Fidelity European Trust stock opened at GBX 282.44 ($3.41) on Tuesday. Fidelity European Trust has a one year low of GBX 256.50 ($3.10) and a one year high of GBX 384.25 ($4.64). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 290.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 291.62. The company has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 413.99.

Fidelity European Trust Company Profile

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

