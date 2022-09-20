Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF (ASX:VEU) Announces $0.33 Interim Dividend

Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF (ASX:VEU – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.329 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF Stock Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.