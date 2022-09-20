Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Short Interest Up 8.8% in August

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Lancaster Colony

In other news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $231,388.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,918.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $231,388.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,918.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total transaction of $124,207.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,803.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LANC shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. CL King started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

LANC stock opened at $168.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 0.04. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $116.85 and a 52 week high of $177.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.27.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.53 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lancaster Colony will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 98.46%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

