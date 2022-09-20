Short Interest in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Drops By 10.4%

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,140,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the August 15th total of 10,200,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Liberty Global Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $30.49.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 63.77% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LBTYK. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $166,236.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,147.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $279,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,706.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $166,236.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,147.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,799 shares of company stock valued at $762,740 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

