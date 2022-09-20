Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $838.00 million-$844.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.31 million. Coupa Software also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.08-$0.10 EPS.

Coupa Software Trading Up 0.3 %

COUP stock opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.57. Coupa Software has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $259.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of research firms have recently commented on COUP. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.95.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupa Software

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,810,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,434 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 41,503.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,066 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,263,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,426,000 after purchasing an additional 419,129 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,659,000 after purchasing an additional 358,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 985,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,866 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.