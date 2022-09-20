Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.98-$11.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.60 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.73 billion.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.25. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $111.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.09. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.35%.

SIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $373,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 268.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

