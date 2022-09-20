MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at UBS Group

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MYTE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MYTE opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $31.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,272,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.8% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 941,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after buying an additional 99,640 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 644,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 41.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 105,983 shares in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Featured Stories

