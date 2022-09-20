MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at UBS Group

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.80% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on MYTE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.
Shares of NYSE MYTE opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $31.20.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
