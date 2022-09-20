Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Short Interest Update

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 837,400 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the August 15th total of 783,600 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lazydays

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 36,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $429,819.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 239,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,123.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lazydays news, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $87,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,176.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 36,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $429,819.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 239,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,123.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 66,559 shares of company stock valued at $793,159. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZY. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,738,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after buying an additional 663,849 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after buying an additional 366,172 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lazydays by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the 2nd quarter worth $1,273,000. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lazydays by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 789,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 101,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. Lazydays has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $162.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.88). Lazydays had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 48.67%. The firm had revenue of $373.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Lazydays will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lazydays to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Lazydays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.