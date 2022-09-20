Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.75.

DHR opened at $278.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Danaher has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.68.

Insider Activity

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

