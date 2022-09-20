Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Cut to Reduce at HSBC

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AIRYY opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76. Air China has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.81.
