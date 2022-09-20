Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s previous close.

RCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,248,000 after buying an additional 42,419 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $2,774,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,524,000 after buying an additional 131,171 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

