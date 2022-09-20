Driver Group plc (LON:DRV) Announces GBX 0.75 Dividend

Driver Group plc (LON:DRV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of DRV opened at GBX 31.50 ($0.38) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. Driver Group has a 12 month low of GBX 21.26 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 71.49 ($0.86). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 32.48. The firm has a market cap of £16.43 million and a P/E ratio of 3,150.00.

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries worldwide. The company offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning expert, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, commercial advice/management, commercial and contract, delay analysis, pre-contract, project management, building information modelling, and training and seminar services.

