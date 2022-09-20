First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

First Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FGBI opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $242.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.47. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73.

Insider Activity

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $83,229.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,514.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,375,000. State Street Corp increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 335.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 352.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 39,357 shares during the period. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FGBI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

