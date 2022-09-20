Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EOS opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $24.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 23,640 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

