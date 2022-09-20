Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:MGU)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MGU opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average is $24.37. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $26.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 333,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.