Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ICMB)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 93.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.7%.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70. The company has a market cap of $67.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) by 601.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,581 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

