Churchill China plc Plans Dividend of GBX 10.50 (LON:CHH)

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Churchill China Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON:CHH opened at GBX 1,313 ($15.87) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £144.40 million and a PE ratio of 3,366.67. Churchill China has a 1 year low of GBX 1,020 ($12.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,900 ($22.96). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,288.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,419.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Get Churchill China alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Andrew Roper sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($16.92), for a total value of £12,600 ($15,224.75). In other Churchill China news, insider David Taylor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($16.92), for a total transaction of £98,000 ($118,414.69). Also, insider James Andrew Roper sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($16.92), for a total transaction of £12,600 ($15,224.75).

Churchill China Company Profile

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.