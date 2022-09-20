IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3401 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from IG Group’s previous dividend of $0.16.
IG Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS IGGHY opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. IG Group has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58.
IG Group Company Profile
