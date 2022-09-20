Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0436 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Orbia Advance Price Performance

Shares of Orbia Advance stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. Orbia Advance has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

