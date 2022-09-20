Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0436 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $0.01.
Orbia Advance Price Performance
Shares of Orbia Advance stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. Orbia Advance has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
