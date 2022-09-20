Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:MXCHY)

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0123 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.
Orbia Advance Price Performance
Shares of MXCHY stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. Orbia Advance has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Orbia Advance Company Profile
