Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:MXCHY)

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0123 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

Shares of MXCHY stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. Orbia Advance has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

