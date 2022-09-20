Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.83 Per Share

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 72.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Laureate Education’s previous dividend of $0.58.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Laureate Education has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $385.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Laureate Education

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laureate Education

In related news, Director Cohen Steven A/Sac Capital Mgm sold 163,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $1,729,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $709,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 58,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 34,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $15.10 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

