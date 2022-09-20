Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.80

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share by the home improvement retailer on Friday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Kingfisher Trading Down 2.6 %

KGF opened at GBX 240.90 ($2.91) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 618.25. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of GBX 227.30 ($2.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 373 ($4.51). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 247.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 253.33.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KGF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kingfisher to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 220 ($2.66) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.56) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 275 ($3.32).

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.