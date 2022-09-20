Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of FBRT opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 110.58 and a current ratio of 110.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin BSP Realty Trust
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 86.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 184,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 85,523 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 129.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 46,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 87.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile
Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.