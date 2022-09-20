Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FBRT opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 110.58 and a current ratio of 110.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $73,334.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,334. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 86.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 184,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 85,523 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 129.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 46,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 87.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

