Henry Boot PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2.66 (LON:BOOT)

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.66 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Henry Boot Price Performance

LON:BOOT opened at GBX 279 ($3.37) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 281.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 305.41. The firm has a market cap of £372.39 million and a P/E ratio of 1,285.71. Henry Boot has a 12 month low of GBX 262 ($3.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 349 ($4.22).

Get Henry Boot alerts:

About Henry Boot

(Get Rating)

See Also

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.