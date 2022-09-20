Henry Boot PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2.66 (LON:BOOT)

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOTGet Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.66 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:BOOT opened at GBX 279 ($3.37) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 281.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 305.41. The firm has a market cap of £372.39 million and a P/E ratio of 1,285.71. Henry Boot has a 12 month low of GBX 262 ($3.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 349 ($4.22).

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

