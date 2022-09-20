Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) to Issue $0.67 Dividend

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.669 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

Sandvik AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.77. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

SDVKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 215 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 230 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandvik AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

