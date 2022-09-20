Curtis Banks Group PLC (LON:CBP) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.50

Curtis Banks Group PLC (LON:CBP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Curtis Banks Group Price Performance

CBP stock opened at GBX 248 ($3.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 267.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 268.37. Curtis Banks Group has a 12-month low of GBX 229.66 ($2.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 310 ($3.75). The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.39. The company has a market cap of £165.86 million and a PE ratio of 2,318.18.

Get Curtis Banks Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Curtis Banks Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

About Curtis Banks Group

Curtis Banks Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curtis Banks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtis Banks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.