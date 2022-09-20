Hersha Hospitality Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HT shares. TheStreet upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,680,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,488,000 after acquiring an additional 45,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,593 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

