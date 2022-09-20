Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.70

Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Springfield Properties’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Springfield Properties Stock Performance

Shares of SPR stock opened at GBX 114.95 ($1.39) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 125.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 132.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.20. The firm has a market cap of £136.18 million and a PE ratio of 1,009.09. Springfield Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 108 ($1.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 159 ($1.92).

Get Springfield Properties alerts:

Insider Transactions at Springfield Properties

In other Springfield Properties news, insider Michelle Motion acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £20,100 ($24,287.10).

Springfield Properties Company Profile

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Private Housing and Affordable markets. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buys and sells real estate and residential property, and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Springfield Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springfield Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.