Craneware plc (LON:CRW) Declares Dividend of GBX 15.50

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.19) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Craneware’s previous dividend of $12.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Craneware Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of CRW opened at GBX 1,867 ($22.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £663.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,240.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. Craneware has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,340 ($16.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,700 ($32.62). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,728.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,669.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Craneware from GBX 2,725 ($32.93) to GBX 2,320 ($28.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

About Craneware

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; integration for chargemaster management, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

Further Reading

