Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 312 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 3,761.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $87.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.99. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

